Recipe: Kickin’ Shrimp Pasta Salad & Mediterranean Pasta Salad
Wendy with Knot Just Pretzels stops by to show off some of their pasta salads and sweet treats!
Kickin’ Shrimp Pasta Salad
INGREDIENTS:
- cooked shrimp
- small pasta shells
- mayo
- green chilies
- house seasoning your choice
- Cajun seasoning
- green onions
STEPS:
Boil noodles let sit and cool. Mix your mayo green chilies, green onions, house seasoning and cajun seasoning together. Cut the shrimp into small pieces and add to the mix add your cooled pasta and mix. You can also add a splash of lemon if desired. Serve chilled.
Mediterranean Pasta Salad
INGREDIENTS:
- garden rotini pasta
- black olives
- green olives
- sun dried tomatoes
- roasted red peppers
- cucumbers
- feta cheese
- Parmesan cheese
- Italian or Greek dressing
STEPS:
Boil the rotini pasta let cool. Mix all ingredients chopped into a bowl and place cooled pasta in bowl then add any seasoning you desire plus the dressing. You can make your own with lemon juice olive oil oregano salt pepper and garlic powder. Toss all together then add your chesses and serve chilled.
BUSINESS INFO:
Knot Just Pretzels
- Monday – Thursday 10am-6pm
- Friday 10am-7pm
- Saturday 10am- 4 pm
- Closed Sundays
- 740 Hillcrest Rd Ste 1B, Mobile, AL
