Recipe: Kickin’ Shrimp Pasta Salad & Mediterranean Pasta Salad

Wendy with Knot Just Pretzels stops by to show off some of their pasta salads and sweet treats!

Kickin’ Shrimp Pasta Salad

INGREDIENTS:

cooked shrimp

small pasta shells

mayo

green chilies

house seasoning your choice

Cajun seasoning

green onions

STEPS:

Boil noodles let sit and cool. Mix your mayo green chilies, green onions, house seasoning and cajun seasoning together. Cut the shrimp into small pieces and add to the mix add your cooled pasta and mix. You can also add a splash of lemon if desired. Serve chilled.

Mediterranean Pasta Salad

INGREDIENTS:

garden rotini pasta

black olives

green olives

sun dried tomatoes

roasted red peppers

cucumbers

feta cheese

Parmesan cheese

Italian or Greek dressing

STEPS:

Boil the rotini pasta let cool. Mix all ingredients chopped into a bowl and place cooled pasta in bowl then add any seasoning you desire plus the dressing. You can make your own with lemon juice olive oil oregano salt pepper and garlic powder. Toss all together then add your chesses and serve chilled.

BUSINESS INFO:

Knot Just Pretzels

Monday – Thursday 10am-6pm

Friday 10am-7pm

Saturday 10am- 4 pm

Closed Sundays

740 Hillcrest Rd Ste 1B, Mobile, AL

Find on Facebook

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.