Testimony: Mobile magistrate rebuffed woman’s harassment complaint week before fatal shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Days before a fatal shooting in March, a Prichard man’s ex-girlfriend tried to have him arrested on harassment charges but a city magistrate declined to sign the warrant, according to testimony Friday.

Mobile police Detective Kenneth Gillespie testified that the woman sought to swear out a criminal complaint against Lacedrick Napoleon Davis about an incident on March 3 when she said he sent a message threatening to kill her and on March 6 when he said she sent a video of himself with a silver revolver.

But the city magistrate determined there was insufficient evidence for an arrest warrant, according to the testimony.

A week later, the woman’s new boyfriend was dead.

Mobile County Presiding District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis ruled after Friday’s hearing that prosecutors have enough evidence for a grand jury to consider charges of murder, first-degree burglary and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He also ordered Davis, 18, held without bond under Aniah’s Law.

Mobile County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Susman declined to comment on the magistrate’s decision but added that domestic violence often leads to more serious offenses.

“Domestic violence is a pervasive issue in our community,” she told FOX10 News. “And it’s always our deep fear when we prosecute these cases that we’ll end up prosecuting a murder. So that’s why we prosecute domestic violence as seriously and as consistently as we do.”

The fatal shooting occurred on March 14 on Northwest Drive in the Crichton community. Gillespie testified that police found Cedric Lynch dead in his car, with gunshot wounds to the left eye and right forearm. That day, Gillespie testified, the Davis tried to call or text the woman 800 times.

The detective testified that police found a .380-caliber shell casing, a damaged bullet and several bullet fragments. He testified that the evidence indicates that Davis fired at Lynch with a revolver and that the victim fired back once with a .380-caliber pistol. The detective said Davis then fired two more times.

But defense attorney Greg Dawkins challenged that interpretation of the evidence.

“Isn’t it equally plausible that the victim shot first?” he asked.

Gillespie conceded the possibility.

“It could go either way,” he said.

But the detective added that even if that were the case, Lynch still would have been acting in self-defense since Davis was coming out of the home that the victim shared with his girlfriend.

Gillespie painted the picture of a man obsessed his ex-girlfriend. He testified that the defendant and the woman have two children together. He said at some point, they broke up, and the woman began dating Lynch and had his baby.

Gillespie detailed more than a half-dozen incidents of alleged threats and violence that Davis directed toward his ex-girlfriend:

On Dec. 4, 2021. Gillespie testified that Davis broke into the woman’s home on Old Canal Street and took video of himself threatening to burn the apartment down by putting items in the oven and turning it on.

Aug. 21. Gillespie testified that the woman reported that Davis removed a child seat from a vehicle and threw it and other items at her, giving her a concussion.

Aug. 24. Gillespie testified that Davis knocked on the door of the Old Canal Street apartment when the woman and her cousin were inside. The detective said he threatened to bust out windows of their cars and then proceeded to smash the windshield and window of the cousin’s vehicle.

Nov. 25. Gillespie testified someone fired shots into the home on Bank Avenue where Lynch was living with his mother and grandmother. He said Lynch’s mother got a text from someone claiming to have shot the house because Lynch had caused him to be arrested. Gillespie said investigators traced the sender’s phone number to a phone registered to a relative of Davis. That same day, according to the detective, Prichard police reported someone had shot into a home where one of the ex-girlfriend’s children lived.

Cheriogotis said he decided to jail Davis without bond based in part on testimony about the prior incidents and in part based on evidence the defendant fled to his aunt’s house in Texas. Gillespie testified he had had his brother in Florida make social media posts to make people think he was there.

The detective said police in Texas tried to stop Davis last month for not having a tag on his dirt bike. He testified Davis ran into a grocery store, grabbing items of the shelves and throwing them at the officers, as well as pushing shopping carts in the path.

“I think that you’ll find as the evidence plays out that his evidence of flight and the evidence that Judge Cheriogotis heard was sufficient for him to make an appropriate finding under Aniah’s Law,” Susman said.

Dawkins, the defense attorney, argued in court that prosecutors have failed to offer sufficient evidence. He said there was no testimony proving Davis realized police in Mobile were looking for him. Regarding that the allegations of prior violence, he noted that most of them did not result in charges or convictions. He questioned the credibility of his client’s ex-girlfriend and noted that she did not take the witness stand.

“I don’t see her anywhere,” he told the judge. “The state chose to hide her.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.