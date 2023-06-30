Advertise With Us
Thieves steal fireworks from charity fundraiser in Sheffield

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
By Aria Pons
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of fireworks from a non-profit in Sheffield.

The Meal Barrel Project helps raise money to feed people in the area and on Friday morning when the Director of the non-profit realized that the building had been broken into she could not believe it.

“How are we going to continue to support the people in the family who, in the community, depend on this as a resource, our food pantry as a resource to meet their family’s needs,” Director Penny Freeman said.

Freeman says all of the proceeds from the stand were going towards feeding families in the area who can not afford to feed themselves. She says she hopes whoever stole the fireworks understands what they have done and decides to do the right thing.

“I don’t have to know who did it. But to be able to assist in the community the way that we intend to and the way that we have been so long, it would be nice to be able to have that without the headache of managing the loss that’s been caused here,” she said.

Earlier this week, thieves struck the Calvary Assembly of God in Tanner and also took $30,000 worth of fireworks. The investigation is still ongoing but the Sheffield Chief of Police Ricky Terry said it is possible for the two thefts to be related.

“It is possible,” Chief Terry said. “I mean, it could be people just going around the different areas of the state, you know, stealing fireworks. So it could be.”

He said he has not heard of an underground fireworks ring yet but if you are buying fireworks from a random person for really cheap, that could be the stolen fireworks. Make sure to call the Sheffield Police Department if you notice anything suspicious.

