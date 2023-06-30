A trip to the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s that time of the year when many tourists stop by and visit Mobile. If you’re looking for something to do, make sure to visit the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park.

“This is actually our busiest time for visitors,” Genavese Harris, Director of Event Marketing said. “We get a lot of out of towners. We’ve gotten people from Texas, Arkansas, Florida, so all over. It’s definitely a stop that you should make.”

Often ranked as one of the top tourist destinations in the state of Alabama, this state-of-the-art facility offers a journey into America’s military past. Here you can explore the USS Alabama battleship through three separate tour routes.

“Our tour is self-guided, so you just grab our tour brochure that’s at the entrance of the tour,” Harris said.

The ‘Mighty A’ started her World War II adventures in 1943 and was once home to a crew of 2,500 Americans.

During your tour at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park, make sure to also dive into a World War II submarine. The USS Drum is the oldest American submarine on public display. Here you can learn about the 72-member crew and the missions during the war.

Another highlight of the site, the Medal of Honor Aircraft Pavilion. Here you can view a wide collection of aircrafts, historic vehicles, and war artifacts. You can also learn about the interesting stories behind these planes. While you’re inside the pavilion, make sure to also enjoy the flight simulator. See and feel what it’s like to fly in a fighter jet aircraft.

“We also have a 9/11 exhibit here and then also around the park we have over 30 aircrafts you can see as well,” Harris said.

The park is dedicated to those who served in all branches of the United States. If you’re planning to visit this unique military attraction, make sure to give yourself enough time to discover, learn, and enjoy all the exhibits and displays.

The Battleship Memorial Park is open every day from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., except on Christmas Day. For more information, click HERE.

