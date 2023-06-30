Advertise With Us
Two charged in child abuse investigation

Carmichael was charged with aggravated child abuse and failure to report abuse. Williams was charged with child neglect and failure to report abuse.(Bay County Jail)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Panama City residents were arrested after police say they were involved in a child abuse investigation involving a two-year-old.

According to Panama City Police, detectives were told of potential abuse by the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center’s Child Protection Team. CPT reportedly assessed a two-year-old with contusions on parts of their body in different stages of healing, which indicated ongoing abuse.

Officials say they learned 34-year-old Lowell Grant Carmichael had allegedly “played rough” with the child, including throwing them on the bed, kicking their feet out from under them causing them to fall, and grabbing them by the head.

Police say 23-year-old Gracie Lynn Williams was also aware of the injuries to the child.

Carmichael was charged with aggravated child abuse and failure to report abuse. Williams was charged with child neglect and failure to report abuse. Both were booked into Bay County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or report tips anonymously by downloading their Tip411 app.

