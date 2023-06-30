Vacation rental companies pushing BEach SAFE initiative

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - As the Fourth of July holiday draws closer, recent drownings on the central gulf coast are a vivid reminder of how dangerous the gulf can be. The BEach SAFE initiative in Baldwin County has vacation rental companies, tourism officials and first responders working together toward a goal of safer beaches.

Rental agencies and condominiums will be posting BEach SAFE and rip current safety info to inform visitors of dangers (Hal Scheurich)

Hundreds of thousands of tourists will flock to the gulf coast over the long Fourth of July holiday weekend. Many will hit the beach and the Gulf of Mexico without a good understanding of the flag warning system and the dangers the gulf waters can present. Public safety officials are working to change that through the BEach SAFE initiative.

“We want people to come down here. We want them to enjoy the gulf coast and we want them to go home safely at the end, so if they can help us by taking time and reading this information and understanding what we’re trying to do with the BEach SAFE program, that’s to keep everybody safe,” said Chief of Staff for the Gulf Shores Fire Department, Melvin Shepard.

Rental and leasing agencies in Baldwin County are taking an active role in educating their visitors through repetitive messaging. Brett-Robinson is a good example of that. Since partnering in the BEach SAFE program, their customers get safety information as early as their confirmation email, all the way to their room.

“Our social media pages are very active in sharing the Beach SAFE messaging,” Brett Robinson Chief Marketing Officer, Billy Widner said. “We do include that messaging in our distributions to our guests, both in their confirmation emails…as they arrive, they get hard copy pamphlets that are available to them at our service desks. We also provide communication within their unit, right on their refrigerator door.”

Those staying at Phoenix All Suites in Gulf Shores have noticed the extra effort and said they’re glad to have the reminders.

“It’s a few new things that have come. There’s just so much information that you get when you walk in about staying here and stuff and they’re kind of small and you do read them, but it’s like we never know what it’s going to be every day…what time,” explained Tina Riles, visiting from Texas.

The latest addition to the initiative includes large beach signs which the city of Gulf Shores bought to go up on the condo’s pathway to the beach. They’ll be hung Friday morning, June 30, 2023, just in time for holiday visitors to check in.

The city of Gulf Shores bought and is distributing the signs to condominiums up and down the beach. The idea being that the critical rip current and Beach SAFE information be a final reminder before getting in the water.

Information on beach safety can be found on Baldwin County EMA’s website here and daily beach reports can be found on the Gulf Shores and Orange Beach tourism website here. Fort Morgan Fire Rescue also has a beach safety page on their website with other important information and that can be found here.

Beachgoers can also text ALLBEACHES to 888777 to receive daily beach conditions and warning flag status.

