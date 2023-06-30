Advertise With Us
Very hot weekend for the Gulf Coast

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It will be very hot this weekend on the Gulf Coast with some of the hottest temps continuing. Make sure you take that threat seriously and that each day you stay hydrated and avoid the outdoors during the hottest time of day -- the noon to 5 p.m. time window. We’re expecting highs to be in the 95-100 degree range each day with heat index values around 105-115. We will see a mix of sun and clouds, with isolated rain chances returning this weekend.

Heat Advisories have been issued for the Gulf Coast. Even if your area has been left out - everywhere will be feeling HOT!

Morning temps will be very humid starting off in the mid to upper 70s each day.

Tracking the tropics, we are only monitoring one small wave with low chances of development over the next 7 days. We will continue to monitor.

Take precautions if spending time outdoors and check on your children and pets. This heat is nothing to mess around with.

Have a great week!

