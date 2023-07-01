ALEA cracking down on drunk driving and intoxicated boating this holiday weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you are packing up the car to hit the road Saturday, ALEA said to also pack your patience. They’re expecting it to be one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

Alabama State Troopers said you will probably see heavier traffic for all of next week, especially if you’re driving through Jefferson and Shelby counties.

“Driving through Shelby County on a weekend during the summer can be frustrating because of all the traffic, but just share the road with everybody,” ALEA’s Trooper Justin O’Neal said. “I-65 is one of the busiest travel roads, to the beach, and you got everybody, especially from north of the country, traveling I-65 south to get to the beach, so it’s definitely a big traffic roadway. We don’t want any kind of road rage incident. A lot of drivers from out of state don’t realize that we do have the left lane law. If you’re in the left lane, that is a passing only lane, so you have a mile and a half to get past a vehicle, and then you have to get back over.”

O’Neal said troopers will be out patrolling heavily, so watch your speed, buckle up, and don’t drink and drive.

“Make sure you have that sober driver to get you to and from your location, we don’t want anybody out here to get hurt or killed on our roadways,” he said.

While you might be traveling to escape the Alabama heat, make sure your car is ready for a long trip.

“We don’t want a stranded motorist to turn into a medical situation because of the heat,” O’Neal said. “Make sure your vehicle is in good proper working order. If you have a malfunction on your vehicle and you end up stranded on the side of the road, with the heat we have out here right now, make sure you have plenty of water in your vehicle.”

If you do find yourself having car problems while traveling this weekend, you can always call your local highway patrol office. They’ll have “ASAP” trucks that will work to get to you quickly.

ALEA is also expecting thousands to go boating this weekend for upcoming Fourth of July celebrations. Their Marine Patrol Troopers will be out on all of the state’s waterways, making sure boaters aren’t acting reckless, but they will be especially looking for intoxicated boat drivers.

Alcohol can accelerate any dehydration, and with these extreme temperatures, you’ll need to increase your water intake significantly while out on the lake.

ALEA Troopers and the Alabama Department of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries will be using safety checkpoints over the next week to look for intoxicated boaters, they’ll be doing vessel inspections, and increased night patrols looking for violations.

They said it is best to have a designated boat driver that isn’t drinking and is familiar with the boat and waters. They said always have lifejackets easily accessible, especially if you plan to go for a swim.

“Make sure you aren’t intoxicated while you’re operating that vessel,” O’Neal said. “Make sure you have plenty of life jackets. I recommend having a life jacket on while you’re actually in motion on your boat, for every body. Anybody under the age of eight years old is required to have a life jacket on at all times, whether the boat is in motion or stopped. Even on paddle boards, you’re required to have life jacket.”

Trooper O’Neal said many boaters will be out on the water at night watching the firework shows, so he recommends making sure you wear bright colors and a life jacket in the water so other boaters can see you. He said to try and also make sure you are only boating in water you are familiar with at night.

