The Birmingham Zoo welcomes 2 red panda cubs

Zoo staff holding one of the red panda cubs.
Zoo staff holding one of the red panda cubs.(Birmingham Zoo)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Zoo announced the addition of two red panda cubs on Saturday.

The cubs’ parents, Gizmo and Kodo, have been at Birmingham Zoo since 2020 and 2022 respectively. They were recommended to breed as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Red Panda Species Survival Plan. As an AZA member, Birmingham Zoo helps to support species management.

Zoological Manager of Predators, Scott Kayser, said, “This success with our red pandas is the culmination of coordinated efforts from our entire zoo team over the past few years, starting with Gizmo’s arrival in 2020.”

Gizmo and Kodo became first-time parents on May 31.

“While Kodo is a first-time mother, she has been a natural since day one and both cubs are doing well. We are all beyond excited for our new additions and look forward to sharing them with everyone,” explained Kayser.

The Birmingham Zoo notes that the cubs will not be visible to guests for the first few months as they will likely be in their nesting area with Kodo. Gizmo has been moved to a behind-the scenes area as well, since red pandas are solitary animals, according to the zoo.

Although they will not be visible to the public, the zoo will be providing updates on the new cubs.

