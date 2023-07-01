Escambia County SO seeks suspect seen with AR-style rifle prior to Carver Park shooting

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WALA) - Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person wanted in connection to a shooting at Carver Park in Cantonment, Fla., last month.

Investigators said the suspect was seen walking with an AR-style rifle at the park on May 27. Then around 9 p.m., that night, deputies were called to the park for a shooting. According to authorities, a big party with about 200 people was going on when someone started shooting into the crowd.

There were three victims, authorities said.

