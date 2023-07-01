Father of two killed in Daphne, suspected shooter in court Friday

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re learning more about the man who was shot and killed in Daphne Thursday morning.

Investigators said 38-year-old Jason Mallette got to work around 5:30 a.m. at Taziki’s Mediterranean Café when allegedly, Travis Lofton confronted him and shot him once in the chest.

Lofton was in court Friday for the first time.

Mallette was a father to two sons, 11 years old and six years old.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for funeral expenses, Mallette loved hunting, fishing, Auburn football, and his sons.

About 16 hours after the shooting, Lofton was picked up by Mobile County Special Operations deputies on Osage Street in Mobile. Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby said Lofton was with his wife, who works at Taziki’s, and they may have been trying to skip town.

Shortly after the arrest, Lofton’s jeep was towed to Daphne PD as evidence. Investigators said a handgun recovered from Lofton matches the caliber used in the homicide.

Lofton got a $250,000 bond.

According to Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney Teresa Heinz, surveillance video showed he was lying in wait for two hours before Mallette arrived at the restaurant.

The owners of Taziki’s sent this statement:

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of Jason Mallette. He was joyous member of the Taziki’s family and will be in our hearts and minds as we move forward with opening our restaurant tomorrow. Losing him is hard, and while everyone grieves differently, our team has expressed that they are ready to return to work and serve our loyal Taziki’s guests. We will continue to pray for his family as we lean into our faith.”

Lofton has until July 29 to request a prelim hearing. Otherwise, it will go straight to a grand jury.

