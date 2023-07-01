High-speed chase ends on Dauphin Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a crazy scene Friday night on Dauphin Street near Interstate 65 in Mobile.

Authorities said a group of people bailed out of a stolen truck after a high-speed chase ended near the Chick-fil-A.

Four to five people scattered, but all of them were eventually taken into custody.

FOX10 News is working to get more details about the incident and will have more information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.