MCSO arrests man, uncle on drug charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The arrest by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office of a Whistler man on a drug charge this week also led to the arrest of his uncle in Mobile and netted drugs, cash and a number of weapons, authorities said Thursday.

Deputies on Tuesday arrested Justin Slater, 34, of Whistler on a charge of second-degree possession of marijuana. MCSO said deputies found him in possession of one marijuana blunt cigar at Warren Street at Warren Place in Prichard. MCSO narcotics deputies also found $1,822.00 in the center console of the vehicle, authorities said.

On Wednesday, narcotics detectives learned that Justin Slater allegedly had a female partner pick up a package of illegal drugs to take to the home of his uncle, 59-year-old Josephe Slater, in Mobile.

While executing a search warrant at the uncle’s home in the 2400 block of Bragdon Avenue, MCSO said detectives found one pump shotgun, one rifle, three handguns, one 8-gram bag of synthetic marijuana, 1 gram of cocaine, a digital scale, and a Pyrex glass container.

Josephe Slater was charged with second-degree manufacturing of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance as well as felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin Slater was also held on a probation violation. Josephe Slater was later released, according to jail records.

