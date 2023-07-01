Advertise With Us
Hire One

MCSO arrests man, uncle on drug charges

Justin Slater, left; Josephe Slater, right
Justin Slater, left; Josephe Slater, right(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Updated: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The arrest by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office of a Whistler man on a drug charge this week also led to the arrest of his uncle in Mobile and netted drugs, cash and a number of weapons, authorities said Thursday.

Deputies on Tuesday arrested Justin Slater, 34, of Whistler on a charge of second-degree possession of marijuana. MCSO said deputies found him in possession of one marijuana blunt cigar at Warren Street at Warren Place in Prichard. MCSO narcotics deputies also found $1,822.00 in the center console of the vehicle, authorities said.

On Wednesday, narcotics detectives learned that Justin Slater allegedly had a female partner pick up a package of illegal drugs to take to the home of his uncle, 59-year-old Josephe Slater, in Mobile.

Caption

While executing a search warrant at the uncle’s home in the 2400 block of Bragdon Avenue, MCSO said detectives found one pump shotgun, one rifle, three handguns, one 8-gram bag of synthetic marijuana, 1 gram of cocaine, a digital scale, and a Pyrex glass container.

Josephe Slater was charged with second-degree manufacturing of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance as well as felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin Slater was also held on a probation violation. Josephe Slater was later released, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Burch on Daphne arrest
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Daphne
Travis Lofton
Daphne police say deadly shooting outside Taziki’s was a targeted attack
Ernest Little Jr.
MCSO: Inmate dies at Mobile County Metro Jail
Police presence on Springhill near Mobile Street
Body found on Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street
The Prichard Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrest accused serial robber Terrance Dees on...
Prichard police, U.S. Marshals arrest accused serial robber

Latest News

Mobile County Health Department logo
Mobile County Health Department confirms cases of vibriosis
Fireworks aren't the only things you should be safe around on the Fourth of July.
4th of July safety tips from Mobile Fire Rescue
Fire destroys a home in South Walton County
Fire destroys home in South Walton County
Independence Day celebrations
Independence Day celebrations
Synovus Bank has asked that the Prichard Water Works & Water Board in receivership.
Citing ‘gross mismanagement,’ Synovus Bank seeks receiver for Prichard water board