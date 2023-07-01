Advertise With Us
Mobile County Health Department confirms cases of vibriosis

Mobile County Health Department logo
Mobile County Health Department logo(FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department announced there have been four cases of vibriosis reported in the county so far this year.

Two of those cases reported injuries that were exposed to waters connected to the Gulf of Mexico. The latest one was identified as Vibrio vulnificus, according to the health department.

The health department said Vibrio bacteria naturally live in certain coastal waters and are present in higher concentrations between May and October when water temperatures are warmer. However, the bacteria can be present year-round in some areas, according to the MCHD.

While Vibrio bacteria can enter the body through a break in the skin, it can also come from eating contaminated seafood. Health officials advise the following:

• Avoid eating raw or undercooked shellfish. Cook foods to recommended temperatures.

• Avoid exposure of open wounds (including cuts, scrapes and wounds from recent surgery, piercings and tattoos) to salt and brackish waters.

Anyone who gets a cut while in the water should immediately wash the wound with soap and fresh water.

If the wound shows any signs of infection such as redness, pain, and/or swelling, or the cut is deep, medical attention should be sought immediately, the MCHD said.

Of the more than 70 species of Vibrio that exist, about a dozen can cause human illness — known as vibriosis. Six cases of vibriosis were reported to MCHD in 2022, officials said.

Click here for more information on vibriosis.

