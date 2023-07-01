Advertise With Us
MPD: Officers arrest 18-year-old with Glock switch gun

Jabarrion Williams
Jabarrion Williams(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Updated: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police on Thursday arrested a Mobile teen who they say was found in possession of a gun with a Glock switch and later connected the youth to several other crimes, authorities said.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers were near University Boulevard and Cottage Hill Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday when they spotted an individual who they say had multiple felony warrant. Jabarrion Williams, 18, was taken into custody without incident when officers stopped him a nearby restaurant and discovered he was in possession of a gun made fully automatic with a Glock switch, according to MPD.

After further investigation, police determined that Williams was identified as one of the suspects involved in the shooting incident that happened around 3:45 a.m. June 10 in the 2000 block of Bucker Road, authorities said.

In that case, a victim reported that while he was in his vehicle in driveway, an unknown vehicle stopped in the middle to the street and a subject, later determined to be Williams, fired a shot toward the victim. The victim was not hurt but his vehicle shot, MPD said. Several occupied residences were also hit by gunfire, police said.

He is charged with five counts of shooting into an occupied building or vehicle, one count of receiving stolen property and one count of first-degree robbery. He also has several warrants out of Bartow County, Ga.

