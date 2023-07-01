Advertise With Us
Hire One

One dead, one injured following wreck on I-10 in Harrison County

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic is experiencing heavy congestion after a fatal motor home crash closed all westbound lanes of I-10 near the Mile 23 marker.

According to Cal Robertson with MHP, the crash only involved the motor home. One person has been confirmed dead while another is being flown to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

All lanes were temporarily closed in order to allow a helicopter to touch down. The left lane has since been opened.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated at this time.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Burch on Daphne arrest
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Daphne
Travis Lofton
Daphne police say deadly shooting outside Taziki’s was a targeted attack
Ernest Little Jr.
MCSO: Inmate dies at Mobile County Metro Jail
Police presence on Springhill near Mobile Street
Body found on Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street
The Prichard Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrest accused serial robber Terrance Dees on...
Prichard police, U.S. Marshals arrest accused serial robber