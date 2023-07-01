One dead, one injured following wreck on I-10 in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic is experiencing heavy congestion after a fatal motor home crash closed all westbound lanes of I-10 near the Mile 23 marker.

According to Cal Robertson with MHP, the crash only involved the motor home. One person has been confirmed dead while another is being flown to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

All lanes were temporarily closed in order to allow a helicopter to touch down. The left lane has since been opened.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated at this time.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.