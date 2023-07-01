A very hot Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Unfortunately, the heat continues to persist here on the Gulf Coast. However, there may be a little relief in sight next week. For now, we are expecting dangerous heat today and possibly on Sunday. Heat index values for Saturday will be highest in the western parts of our area, with some areas potentially reaching a heat index of 115 degrees. An excessive heat warning has been issued for parts of the area today.

Looking ahead to Sunday, hot weather will continue, but some inland areas may see a cooling shower. Rain chances this weekend are low, but not zero. The forecast leading up to Independence Day looks to settle into a more typical summertime pattern, with increased rain chances and temperatures reaching the low 90s. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees during the hottest part of the day.

Remember, it is summer here on the Gulf Coast, so always be prepared to sweat.

HEAT DANGER:

An excessive heat warning is in effect for Jackson, George, Greene, Mobile, Washington, and Clarke Counties for Saturday. An excessive heat warning is issued when heat index values are expected to exceed 113 degrees. In the warning area, we could possibly see higher heat index values near 115 degrees.

Elsewhere in our area, a heat advisory is in effect for heat index values in the 108-112 degree range. This includes areas like our Gulf Coast beaches, where triple-digit heat index values are likely despite a somewhat cooling sea breeze.

Heat can be extremely dangerous, so it’s important to take care of yourself and others during an extended heat wave. To prepare, drink plenty of water, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, take frequent breaks, find shade, and seek air conditioning. Additionally, check on your relatives and neighbors.

Don’t forget about your pets! Be cautious of hot pavement and try to take walks early in the day or later in the evening. Never leave a pet unattended in a vehicle, as car temperatures can reach dangerous levels in this kind of heat.

The forecast calls for the extreme heat to dissipate as we head into next week. However, with increased moisture, high heat index values into the triple digits will be possible in areas that don’t see rain next week.

INDEPENDENCE DAY:

Temperatures will settle as we make our way to the July 4th holiday. Rain chances will also get a boost as moisture returns to the area. The holiday forecast currently calls for the chance of a scattered afternoon thunderstorm. Any storms that form will likely dissipate into the evening hours. For outdoor plans, it will be extremely important to monitor the forecast and weather radar as the event time approaches. Remember, if lightning is in the area, you cannot be outdoors. Check in with the FOX10 weather app on July 4th for regular updates, live radar, and lightning notifications for your area. Happy Fourth!

BEACHES:

It is going to be a busy week at area beaches, and thankfully the rip current risk will remain low for the coming days. However, it is crucial to pay attention to local beach flags and signs. Rip currents are the biggest threat to life on the Gulf Coast, so it is important to be aware of water conditions and regularly check the beach forecast when planning a trip to the beach.

The UV index remains extreme, so sunburn can occur quickly. Be sure to wear plenty of sunscreen and stay safe!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.