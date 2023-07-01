Warm waters welcome visitors to Dauphin Island this 4th of July

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a big weekend for Gulf Coast beaches ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. From Orange Beach to Dauphin Island – it’s by far one of the busiest weekends of the year.

Visitors on Dauphin Island’s West End Beach were met with warm calm waters and green flags flying Friday afternoon.

“This is our very first time being here – the water is a lot clearer than what we thought it would be… and we love it. It’s better than what we have at home – which is Galveston,” said Steven Hudgens, from College Station, Texas.

Also better than what they’re “used to” – the temperature. Even though we’re coming off a heat wave – making the 8 hour drive from College Station – Steven Hudgens and family will tell you – it’s a welcomed change.

“Lee: What about the heat??? – Steven: It’s very good here… compared to Texas.”

The extreme heat is nothing the Gulf waters can’t relieve.

“It’s been a little tough – but you can always cool off in the water,” said one lady – also a first time visitor. “You have to look pretty hard to find a cool spot -- but it’s alright.”

“She comes during the winter – she loves the beach! All year,” said Gerry and Jill Roberts, locals.

The Roberts, who live a short drive away, are all too familiar with what keeps people coming back to the island.

“My favorite part is just coming down here – sitting and listening to the waves. It’s just so peaceful out here. I call it my happy place,” said Jill.

Meanwhile – down from Missouri – a crew on the beach was taking a break from the baseball tournament up the road. They figured – this close to the Gulf Coast – they had to see the white sandy beaches and water.

“It’s a good experience – kids play high level baseball – you guys have got some good talented teams down here… good beaches – good people! I will definitely come back,” said the man.

And he’s not the only one making plans to return.

“We love it. We’re already talking about coming back,” said Hudgens.

“I’m coming back – it’s really nice,” said woman.

Meanwhile, Saturday – July 1st – Dauphin Island is set to hold their annual “Independence Day Fireworks Show.” – It’s scheduled for 9 p.m. at the Public Beach (next to Dauphin Island Elementary School).

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.