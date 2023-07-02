Heat levels to start dropping

(WALA) - Heat levels will begin to drop as we head into the upcoming week. By Independence Day, our daytime temperatures should settle into the middle and low 90s. While its not total relief, the addition of more clouds and possible showers will help make things feel a little better. Remember, it is summer here on the Gulf Coast, so always be prepared to sweat.

SUNDAY:

A heat advisory has been issued for Sunday, as heat index values are once again expected to reach the 105-111 degree range. This kind of heat can be dangerous, and your risk for heat-related illness increases the longer you spend outside. Remember to drink plenty of fluids, take frequent breaks, and check on your relatives and neighbors. This Sunday looks to be the last day of major heat, but next week, areas that don’t see rain may experience dangerous heat index values once again.

There is the slim possibility of a cooling shower or storm on Sunday. These will likely be sea breeze driven storms that move inland through the day. Rain chances will be around 30 percent in the afternoon hours.

INDEPENDENCE DAY:

Temperatures will settle as we make our way to the July 4th holiday. Rain chances will also get a boost as moisture returns to the area. The holiday forecast currently calls for the chance of a scattered afternoon thunderstorm. Any storms that form will likely dissipate into the evening hours. For outdoor plans, it will be extremely important to monitor the forecast and weather radar as the event time approaches. Remember, if lightning is in the area, you cannot be outdoors. Check in with the FOX10 weather app on July 4 for regular updates, live radar, and lightning notifications for your area. Happy Fourth.

BEACHES:

It is going to be a busy week at area beaches, and thankfully the rip current risk will remain low for the coming days. However, with a heathy sea breeze possible, the risk may be higher in local areas. It is crucial that you pay attention to local beach flags and signs. Rip currents are the biggest threat to life on the Gulf Coast, so it is important to be aware of water conditions and regularly check the beach forecast when planning a trip to the beach.

The UV index remains extreme, so sunburn can occur quickly. Be sure to wear plenty of sunscreen and stay safe.

