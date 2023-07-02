Locals express frustration at holiday traffic slowing to a crawl on both sides of the bay

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The 4th of July weekend is one of the busiest times for travel along the Gulf Coast and Saturday was no different.

Several folks hit the road just in time to celebrate at the beach.

FOX10 News also hit the road on Saturday afternoon, driving through the Bankhead Tunnel on Interstate 10 eastbound, pretty much riding the brakes the entire trip.

“It was backed up, going about 5, 10 miles per hour,” said one local. “It didn’t start letting up until I almost got here.”

“Normally without traffic, it usually only takes me about two hours,” he added.

Video from ALDOT cameras captured the back up around 3:30 Saturday afternoon. Bumper-to-bumper traffic crawled on Michigan Avenue. Cars creeped slowly towards the Wallace Tunnel, and cameras at Orange Beach showed heavy travel.

FOX10′s crew stopped at Buc-ee’s in Robertsdale. One family coming from Louisiana was taking a much-needed reprieve.

“It used take us around 5, 5 and a half hours and it took us about 9, 9 and a half. Traffic was really ridiculous,” they said.

People packed the pumps at Buc-ee’s to stretch their legs after the long ride.

“It was horrible, the children were really tired getting here,” said one woman. “We had to stop to cool off and relax.”

Terrible traffic in the tunnels and on the Bayway is a tale as old as time.

The last time traffic was smooth around the 4th of July holiday was in July 2021 when ALDOT diverted large trucks from going through the tunnel. However, pushback from truckers stopped that from happening again.

The new I-10 Bayway Bridge, a nearly 3 billion dollar project, could one day mitigate some of the backup.

But for now, heavy traffic isn’t stopping folks from hitting the beach.

“Drive at nighttime, you don’t want a lot of traffic,” one advised. “That, or leave early in the morning because it you leave around noon, you’re going to hit it no matter what.”

“The traffic is pretty tight, but people, I think, are patient and everybody is looking forward to a good holiday and vacation and trying to stay safe,” added another.

In a report from Triple A, the number of Americans traveling by car this July 4th holiday weekend is expected to set a new record. An estimated 43.2 million people will drive to their destinations, an increase of 2.4% over 2022 and 4% higher than 2019.

Drive safely, patiently and defensively.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.