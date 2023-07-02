Mobile County Sheriff’s Office mourning the loss of a deputy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following is a press release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s office.

“Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of Leo McCall, a reserve deputy who has been with MCSO since 1982. Leo was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

Leo was killed in a single vehicle accident at approximately 4:00 am this morning. He was on his way to perform his duty as a deputy reserve.

“Leo was a dedicated servant to our Country as well as to The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office,” says Sheriff Paul Burch. “I have known Leo for over 20 years, he will be greatly missed”.”

