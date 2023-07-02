Rain possible for Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Scattered afternoon thunderstorms may provide much-needed relief from the sweltering heat experienced here on the Gulf Coast. Today, a few sea breeze thunderstorms are expected to develop and move inland during the afternoon and evening hours. For those who don’t experience the cooling relief of a shower or storm, temperatures will remain very hot. However, today looks like it will be the last day of the extreme heat. The ridge of high pressure aloft that caused the heat wave is weakening and moving out of our area.

Looking ahead, moisture will return to the area, especially by the end of the upcoming week. Rain chances will approach the likely category as we wrap up the upcoming week.

SUNDAY:

A heat advisory has been issued for Sunday, as heat index values are once again expected to reach the 105-110 degree range. This kind of heat can be dangerous, and your risk for heat-related illness increases the longer you spend outside. Remember to drink plenty of fluids, take frequent breaks, and check on your relatives and neighbors. Today looks to be the last day of major heat, but next week, areas that don’t see rain may experience higher heat index values once again next week.

We are also monitoring the likelihood of some scattered afternoon storms today.. These will likely be sea breeze driven storms that move inland through the day. Rain chances will be around 30 percent in the afternoon hours. Some of these storms may produce gusty winds and very heavy rain

INDEPENDENCE DAY:

Moisture is returning to the area, and there is a chance of afternoon or evening thunderstorms on the Fourth of July holiday. Rain coverage is expected to be only around 30-40%, but these storms may linger into the evening hours, potentially impacting area fireworks displays. If you have outdoor plans, it is important to monitor the forecast and weather radar as the event time approaches. Remember, if there is lightning in the area, it is not safe to be outdoors. Check the FOX10 weather app on July 4th for regular updates, live radar, and lightning notifications for your area. Happy Fourth!

BEACHES:

It is going to be a busy week at area beaches, and thankfully the rip current risk will remain low for the coming days. However, with a heathy sea breeze possible, the risk may be higher in local areas. It is crucial that you pay attention to local beach flags and signs. Rip currents are the biggest threat to life on the Gulf Coast, so it is important to be aware of water conditions and regularly check the beach forecast when planning a trip to the beach.

The UV index remains extreme, so sunburn can occur quickly. Be sure to wear plenty of sunscreen and stay safe!

