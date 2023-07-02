Raising awareness for poverty in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Saturday the Alabama Poor People’s Campaign made a stop in various cities across the state. This morning while some coordinators spoke in Mobile, others visited Montgomery and Birmingham to raise awareness about poverty. Alex Lofton one of the coordinators who spoke at the press conference in Mobile said. “Poverty is killing people everyday.”

During their speech, the group reiterated a shocking statistic – they say poverty is the 4-th leading cause of death.

Mr. Lofton said. “We want to basically kind of put the word out as much as possible, you know, to the people, so they can make their own decisions about you know, who they want to represent us.” They’re hopeful voters keep that statistic in mind when voting in the next election.

Nr. Lofton also stated. “All these bills and things that’s being passed by the people that we send to Congress to represent us shouldn’t go to help the rich or the wealthy but oftentimes, it seems like that happens.”

James Jackson also spoke at the press conference as someone who’s struggling trying to survive. His main concerns are affordable health care and housing.

Mr. Jackson said. “I have health issues but don’t have health insurance, so I get low quality of care when it comes to health. So, I’m living on a prayer.”

Mr. Jackson also expressed concerns about the disparity of the cost of living and low wages. He said. “There’s not enough low-income housing, that’s my biggest issue – having people with a roof over their head in a community where there’s healthy food that’s affordable. And then these wages at these jobs is not equaling the cost of living. The cost of living is going up by the day.” The group plans to visit other parts of the state to continue speaking about the economy.

