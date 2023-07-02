Advertise With Us
Summerdale Independence Day weekend festival benefits fire department

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Town of Summerdale celebrated Independence Day weekend with a festival and fireworks at Pioneer Park on Saturday to benefit a worthy cause.

Activities including a car, jeep, and tractor show, a kids’ zone complete with inflatables and waterslide, live music along with food trucks and more.

All of the sponsors and vendors donated proceeds from the event to support the Summerdale Fire Department.

“If you did not already hear, we are building a new fire station. We’re very excited about it. So, it’s important our community come together and help us raise money for this fire department,” said Summerdale Town Councilmember Mary McDaniel.

Yuliia Mazur said, “I am just proud of this community. I’m proud how supportive they are. I was very impressed with the way everyone encouraged everyone to grow and to do their best. And give amazing feedback. So, I think that is what makes this community so great and makes us want to stay here.”

Deputy Fire Chief Michael Aaron said, “We also want to give something to the community. Last year when we did a similar event. We had a lot of outreach from the community requesting more of these types of events in Summerdale, so we are trying to bring that to Summerdale for the community.”

Later in the day, they had a hotdog eating contest, a dunking booth, and the entire day capped off with a fireworks extravaganza.

