2021 Fourth of July truck diversion cut I-10 congestion, so why did ALDOT abandon it?

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two years ago, the Alabama Department of Transportation tried something new amid the perennial Fourth of July bottleneck on Interstate 10.

For two days just before the holiday, ALDOT diverted big trucks off of I-10 to the Cochrane-Africatown USA Bridge. It seemed to be a huge success. The department said at the time that removing 13 percent of the vehicles cut congestion in the Wallace Tunnel in half.

But ALDOT has not employed that strategy since and has no plans to do so over this Independence Day.

“Everybody came to an agreement, you know, the Federal Highway Administration, the (Alabama) Trucking Association and the state to we only would do that in the future if it was an emergency like a hurricane, or something environmental, or something, where, you know, it had to be done at the last minute,” ALDOT spokesman James Gordon said.

Statistics from the agency suggest only a modest bump in traffic – 74,800 vehicles passed in both directions through the Wallace Tunnel, with 77,197 on Friday and 71,132 on Saturday. That is not much more than a typical day, but ALDOT officials said the road was overloaded during peak times – more than 5,000 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Friday, for instance.

To divers battling a long traffic jam on Saturday, it certainly felt worse than that.

“It was backed up and going about 5, 10 miles per hour. It didn’t start letting up until I almost got here,” Kelvin Rainey told FOX10 News.

Added a man passing through Mobile: “It usually takes us around 5 ½ hours. It took us about nine, 9½. Yeah, traffic was really ridiculous.”

The long-term solution to standstill traffic on Interstate 10 is the plan to build a new bridge and Bayway. Two teams have been selected to design and build the project, one with responsibility for the six-lane toll bridge over the Mobile River and one handling a new Bayway that will be wider and higher than the current structure.

According to ALDOT, those teams are hard at work, with an expected groundbreaking in the early to middle part of next year. The state plans to apply for a so-called mega-grant to help defray the construction costs.

A separate project to widen I-10 between the Daphne exit and Alabama 181 in Malbis will kick off around same time.

Until then, though, drivers have limited options. Gordon said people can avoid peak times, if they can. And he said ALDOT will have signs on major roads near I-10.

“We’ll have message boards over there alerting people to what alternate routes to take,” he said. “And then, of course, everybody’s aware that they have their apps that they can use. We have the ALGO app.”

Of course, with only so many ways to cross Mobile Bay, there’s ultimately not much you can do on a busy day.

“Just the sheer volume will, you know, start to build,” Gordon said. “And when that volume is apparent, you’re gonna see things like the Wallace tunnel and the Bankhead Tunnel and others just kind of be congested.”

