MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf Coast Ethnic & Heritage Jazz Festival (GCEHJF) provides a vibrant mix of entertainment and education. The Festival is known for the Marcus Johnson Summer Jazz Camp, its venue for the “telling” arts, An Evening of Poetry and Jazz, and at the heart of it all, an incredible main stage jazz concert!

2023 MARCUS JOHNSON SUMMER JAZZ CAMP

History Museum of Mobile

Weekdays from July 17 through 28, 2023 9:30 A.M. – 1:30 P.M.

Registration Deadline: July 7, 2023

The Gulf Coast Ethnic & Heritage Jazz Festival (GCEHJF) is founded in the belief that “ethnic” means everybody and “heritage” is not some fixed point in the past. GCEHJF seeks to present Jazz through a declaration of its evolution at every turn.

They are a non-profit 501(c)3 corporation whose mission is to further the preservation and growth of Jazz music for future generations.

For more information go to https://gcehjazzfest.wordpress.com/about/

