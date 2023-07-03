Advertise With Us
Hire One

31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County

31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County(Tim Gardner and family)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Over two dozen cows were killed after a lightning strike hit a tree Saturday afternoon.

The Gardner family operates a farm in the Berlin Community in Cullman County and say 31 of their cows were killed after a lightning strike hit a tree where the cows were huddled under.

The estimated loss of the cows is between $25,000-$30,000 because the meat is not salvageable, according to the farmers.

The Gardners say they have 16 cows left that were not injured in Saturday’s storm.

We are working to get more details and will provide updates to this story as they become available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Burch on Daphne arrest
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Daphne
Travis Lofton
Daphne police say deadly shooting outside Taziki’s was a targeted attack
Ernest Little Jr.
MCSO: Inmate dies at Mobile County Metro Jail
Mobile County Sheriff's Office logo
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office mourning the loss of a deputy
Carman Taite
Store employee accused of letting customer take items without paying

Latest News

Rick Earl
Man arrested for allegedly impersonating an officer
The summer tradition is taking place Monday and Tuesday.
Watermelon festival happening this week in Grand Bay
Fourth of July travel update for Mobile and Baldwin counties
Fourth of July travel update for Mobile and Baldwin counties
District 6 Special Election Candidate Forum
District 6 Special Election Candidate Forum