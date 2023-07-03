Barrow Fine Furniture: Leather accent chairs
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A leather accent chair can be a perfect accent piece to your space. We took a trip to Barrow’s to explore several stand alone leather chairs. As an accent chair, a leather chair can add a pop of color, an accent color, or just standout due to being a different type of fabric from the rest of your pieces.
Click on the video link to learn more.
For all Barrow Fine Furniture locations and information visit:
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.