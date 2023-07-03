Davidson Running Back commits to Coastal Carolina

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Davidson running back DJ Butler has made the decision on where he will take his talents next year.

The three star senior announced on social media yesterday that he is committed to Coastal Carolina.

Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Alabama, and Southern Miss are just a few of the schools he passed up on when he decided to go with Coastal Carolina. The beach was a big selling point for Butler along with the players and the coaching staff.

“I really love the guys at Coastal Carolina. They had a really heavy impact on my choice, you know, just being around those guys is great and I know one of the players actually. I’m really cool with him. Max Balthazar, that’s the running back over there. I’m really cool with him. I really love the area around it, you know the beach, you can’t really beat that, so I really love Coastal Carolina just everything about it.”

Butler was one of our player of the week recipients last season after his performance in the foley game. He scored 6 touchdowns in that one, four rushing, one passing, and one receiving.

As a junior, he was a first team class 7A all-state selection. He rushed for over 1,000 yards, had 19 touchdowns, and 184 carries. standing at 6 foot 190 pounds, the warrior running back is ranked 62nd over all in the state of Alabama according to 247 sports.

“I’m really grateful for this opportunity because for the longest time, I didn’t know if I was good enough to get an offer or anything like that. I didn’t know if I was going to have to walk on. So for me to get an offer during basketball season was out of nowhere. You Know, it’s really crazy. So I am really thankful for all the opportunities I have been given and everything and I’ll make the best of it.”

Davison will kick off their season on September 1st when Hillcrest-Evergreen comes to Mobile to take on the Warriors in their brand-new stadium.

