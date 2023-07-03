First-timers taking in Battleship Memorial Park this 4th of July weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sitting proudly on Mobile Bay -- a lot of first-time visitors are finding themselves aboard the USS Alabama this 4th of July weekend.

“Gorgeous, beautiful breath-taking ship. Just every turn you go around -- there’s something new to see,” said Matt Greven, from Panama City, Florida.

“It was amazing to see everything you wouldn’t think of -- from the shoe shop, to the dentist, to the barber shop, laundry everything. It was amazing to think they crammed all that into the ship,” said Sergio Moran, from Panama City, Florida.

Taking in the tanks, planes, and rest of the park -- they’re equally impressed by the experience.

“The guns, you could go inside of them -- feel what the people felt -- like how tight it was,” said Frederick Moran, from Panama City, Florida.

You could call it a floating city -- heading back to Tampa -- John and Lisa Livsey -- can’t get over the sheer size of the “Mighty A!”

“It was amazing -- just for that fact that you got to travel all the way up to the top of that ship... Now the stairs were a bear and a half. (laughs),” said Lisa.

“My biggest thing I took away is how they had to live -- right where they had to do their work. So basically you could get lost in that ship,” said John.

For others Battleship Memorial Park -- now a must stop tradition -- from Missouri to Florida’s white sandy beaches.

“Passing through as a kid all of the time -- never stopped. So we got ourselves a family and stopping now every time we come down,” said one family from Missouri. “I enjoy the pantries and the kitchen of it and how they used to do their daily life on the ship.”

And while they’re all celebrating our nation’s independence -- they’re also remembering the lives and sacrifice that’s made it all possible.

“Slow down and appreciate what we have here -- in this country -- because it’s the best country to live in,” said Greven.

“Still remembering where it all came from -- and all of the sacrifices we had to go through just to get to this point,” said Missouri family.

“You just got to put all the political stuff aside -- the differences -- and you have to understand -- this is why you’re allowed to live in the United States right here. The people that lived on that ship for years,” said John.

Battleship Memorial Park is open 7 days a week 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

