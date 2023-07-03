Ft. Morgan Fire Department’s lifesaving buoy credited with 7 rescues this year

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WALA) - Fort Morgan had its first drowning since 2021 less than two weeks ago. With the addition of warning signs and new rescue equipment, the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department hopes to see fewer tragedies than in the past.

The Fort Morgan peninsula has no lifeguards, and the responsibility of beach and water safety lies with the volunteer fire department there. The volunteers are not trained lifeguards and do not go in the water in dangerous conditions. Thanks to the department’s Dolphin-1 rescue buoys, they don’t have to.

The remote control Dolphin - 1 buoy has a range of half a mile and can carry two or three people to shore (Hal Scheurich)

“The Dolphin can be deployed by one person. We’ve got a pretty good amount of range,” said t. Pau Hagen with FMVDFD. “We’re not going to get out to the oil wells with it, but we can get out to that second sand bar where somebody may have been swept out to that sand bar. We’re going to assist a rescue a lot faster that the coast guard or anyone else coming in here.”

A demonstration of the device showed how quickly one person can deploy the Dolphin and get it out to a struggling swimmer. Fort Morgan volunteer firefighters have used the device to rescue seven swimmers so far in 2023. Fire Chief Craig Rohman said it’s been a big help.

“Everyone in the department had to be certified to operate it. We have an annual certification and then we have periodic trainings throughout the year, that we’ll utilize the Dolphin,” Rohman explained. “We’ll put people in the water on calm water days, whether it be on the bay or the gulf side and we’ll practice doing the actual rescues and pulling people out of the water.”

The department now has two Dolphin-1 rescue buoys. They’re operated by remote control from the beach and unlike previous devices the department has used, the Dolphin buoy can pull two or three swimmers to shore at a time.

Hannah and Cass Carr were visiting on their honeymoon from east Texas and volunteered to be pulled in by the Dolphin. It impressed them with its power and stability.

“It was cool. We got to ride it together. We were out there in the water. It came to us. It met us in the water, and it was easy to hold,” Cass Carr said.

Because it takes longer to respond on Ft. Morgan than inside the city limits of Gulf Shores, public safety officials urge folks to call 9-1-1 immediately if you see someone in trouble and get help on the way.

The two Dolphin – 1 rescue buoys were purchased with money from private donations to the fire department. Right now, the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department has 13 volunteers on staff. That’s less than half of where they’d like to be. If you live in the area and would like to fill out an application, they’d love to hear from you.

