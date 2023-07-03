The heat wave has broken

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

The upper-level heat dome that’s been baking us this past week is falling apart. It’s still going to be hot, after all it’s early July, but it will be normal heat for the upcoming week and holiday.

Expect highs for our Fourth to be around 92 with a heat index of 100-105. There will be a 40% chance of some scattered storms around through the day.

Great conditions if you are headed to the beach with a low risk of rip currents. Also, it will be nice on the water with seas only around a foot if you’re taking the boat out.

It will also be nice for an afternoon cookout and for the fireworks later in the evening. Yes, there are some rain chances, but most should fizzle out before the evening when the fireworks go off.

The rest of the week will be the similar and very typical for early July. The only difference is that rain chances will be a bit higher later in the week.

Tropics: Nothing brewing to worry about in the next few days.

