Help needed to ID homicide victim found at Belle Fontaine Beach

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Investigators need your help identifying a man whose body was found in the water off Belle Fontaine Beach Friday.

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says an autopsy is pending on the man. For now, they’re treating the case as a homicide.

The victim had several tattoos officials are hoping someone will recognize. One on his chest said “Sticks”, a tattoo on his left arm said “TE”, and a blue “V” was tattooed on his left thigh. Below are pictures of the tattoos released by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was found wearing a blue “Evening in Paris” t-shirt, khaki shorts, a brown belt, and blue and white Under Armour shoes. He also had on two bracelets: A neon yellow one that said “HIV Confidential Testing” and a pink one that said “Know Your Status Be in Control.”

If you recognize any of these clues or have any information that could help investigators learn more about this man, you’re asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at (228) 769-7063.

