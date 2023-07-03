Jetsetting with Jenn: Rocky Mountain Travel Adventure

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jennifer Weatherhead shares information about how Denver is ready to inspire urban adventure, outdoor activities and signature events. Jennifer shares Denver’s exceptional cultural and culinary experiences, recreation in the nearby Rocky Mountains and a jam-packed events calendar for music lovers, Broadway buffs, foodies, families and festival fans alike. And the more than 300 days of sunshine each year and vibrant urban atmosphere add to the allure of summertime in Colorado’s capital.

JENNIFER’S TOP TIPS FOR SUMMERTIME FUN :

· VIEWS & VENUES–From rooftop mountain views to concerts at Red Rock

· FESTIVAL FUN—Season long festivals to dozens of free concerts

· CULTURAL—Everything from Broadway to Black Arts Fest to Vortex Arts

· EASY ACCESS—Centrally located to tourist attractions & natural wonders

This interview courtesy Visit Denver.

