Advertise With Us
Hire One

Jetsetting with Jenn: Rocky Mountain Travel Adventure

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jennifer Weatherhead shares information about how Denver is ready to inspire urban adventure, outdoor activities and signature events. Jennifer shares Denver’s exceptional cultural and culinary experiences, recreation in the nearby Rocky Mountains and a jam-packed events calendar for music lovers, Broadway buffs, foodies, families and festival fans alike. And the more than 300 days of sunshine each year and vibrant urban atmosphere add to the allure of summertime in Colorado’s capital.

JENNIFER’S TOP TIPS FOR SUMMERTIME FUN:

· VIEWS & VENUES–From rooftop mountain views to concerts at Red Rock

· FESTIVAL FUN—Season long festivals to dozens of free concerts

· CULTURAL—Everything from Broadway to Black Arts Fest to Vortex Arts

· EASY ACCESS—Centrally located to tourist attractions & natural wonders

This interview courtesy Visit Denver.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Burch on Daphne arrest
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Daphne
Travis Lofton
Daphne police say deadly shooting outside Taziki’s was a targeted attack
Ernest Little Jr.
MCSO: Inmate dies at Mobile County Metro Jail
Mobile County Sheriff's Office logo
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office mourning the loss of a deputy
Carman Taite
Store employee accused of letting customer take items without paying

Latest News

Keeping pets safe during fireworks
Keeping pets safe during fireworks
2023 Marcus Johnson Summer Jazz Camp
2023 Marcus Johnson Summer Jazz Camp
Saved and Sane: An Afternoon in Paris
Saved and Sane: An Afternoon in Paris
Barrow Fine Furniture: Leather accent chairs
Barrow Fine Furniture: Leather accent chairs