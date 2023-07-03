Advertise With Us
Keeping pets safe during fireworks

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - More pets go missing around Independence Day than any other time of year. Veterinarian Mark Pelham discusses how to keep your pets safe this holiday.

· How pet parents can prevent noise-related fear and anxiety in their furry friends.

· Best practices for identification to ensure lost pets return home safely.

· The importance of microchipping -- and how pet owners can enroll in microchipping programs and update their information after moving.

Jetsetting with Jenn: Rocky Mountain Travel Adventure
2023 Marcus Johnson Summer Jazz Camp
Saved and Sane: An Afternoon in Paris
Barrow Fine Furniture: Leather accent chairs
