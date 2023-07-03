Keeping pets safe during fireworks

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - More pets go missing around Independence Day than any other time of year. Veterinarian Mark Pelham discusses how to keep your pets safe this holiday.

· How pet parents can prevent noise-related fear and anxiety in their furry friends.

· Best practices for identification to ensure lost pets return home safely.

· The importance of microchipping -- and how pet owners can enroll in microchipping programs and update their information after moving.

