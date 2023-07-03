Advertise With Us
Hire One

Man arrested for allegedly impersonating an officer

Rick Earl
Rick Earl(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a man for driving recklessly and impersonating a peace officer on Thursday, June 29.

Officers said they responded to a complaint about a man driving recklessly while impersonating an officer near Airport Boulevard and University Boulevard.

The subject nearly collided with motorcyclist and was threatening to issue citations, according to police.

Authorities said the same man also contacted the police claiming to be an officer.

Officials arrested Rick Earl on Friday, June 30 and charged him with two counts of impersonating an officer and five counts of reckless endangerment, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Burch on Daphne arrest
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Daphne
Travis Lofton
Daphne police say deadly shooting outside Taziki’s was a targeted attack
Ernest Little Jr.
MCSO: Inmate dies at Mobile County Metro Jail
Mobile County Sheriff's Office logo
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office mourning the loss of a deputy
Carman Taite
Store employee accused of letting customer take items without paying

Latest News

Dauphin Street closure and detour
Section of Dauphin Street closing for sewer line installation
How ‘catch-up contributions’ can help grow your retirement account
How ‘catch-up contributions’ can help grow your retirement account
The summer tradition is taking place Monday and Tuesday.
Watermelon festival happening this week in Grand Bay
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County