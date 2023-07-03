Man arrested for allegedly impersonating an officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a man for driving recklessly and impersonating a peace officer on Thursday, June 29.

Officers said they responded to a complaint about a man driving recklessly while impersonating an officer near Airport Boulevard and University Boulevard.

The subject nearly collided with motorcyclist and was threatening to issue citations, according to police.

Authorities said the same man also contacted the police claiming to be an officer.

Officials arrested Rick Earl on Friday, June 30 and charged him with two counts of impersonating an officer and five counts of reckless endangerment, according to jail records.

