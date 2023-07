MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s gotten hot out there with temperatures in the low 90s at midday. Highs will hit the mid 90s and the “feel like” temp will reach 105.

Some of you will see pop up showers/storms today and each day this week. Rain coverage will be in the 30-50% range through Sunday. Evening look mostly dry and muggy.

