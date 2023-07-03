Advertise With Us
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023

Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023(Miss Alabama Competition)
By Ashlyn Mitchell
Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Brianna Burrell is your Miss Alabama 2023. Burrell was crowned Saturday night at Samford University in Birmingham.

She competed as Miss Baldwin County among 41 contestants from around the state. Burrell walked away with a 15 thousand dollar cash scholarship for earning the title of Miss Alabama. During preliminary competition, Burrell won two preliminary awards in evening gown and talent.

The new representative is a graduate of the University of South Alabama where she majored in Political Science. She’s also a former Miss Saraland High School titleholder.

Burrell’s duties are effective immediately. She’ll spend the next year serving Alabama at public appearances, motivating others, and furthering her community service initiative.

Burrell’s initiative, ‘SAVE-A-STEM’, encourages minority students and students in underfunded schools to engage in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

She will represent Alabama at the Miss America competition later this year.

The top 5 finalists this year were:

  • Brianna Burrell, Miss Baldwin County (Miss Alabama 2023)
  • Emma Terry, Miss UAB (First Runner-Up)
  • Ibby Dickson, Miss University of Alabama (Second Runner-Up)
  • Hannah Adams, Miss Birmingham (Third Runner-Up)
  • Abbie Stockard, Miss Trussville (Fourth Runner-Up)

The Gulf Coast had wonderful representation in the Top 13 semifinals. The 13 semifinalists included:

  • Abbie Stockard, Miss Trussville
  • Marissa Luna, Miss Cahaba Valley
  • Emee Baldwin, Miss Jefferson County
  • Hannah Adams, Miss Birmingham
  • Ashlyn Powers, Miss Mobile Bay
  • Ibby Dickson, Miss University of Alabama
  • Brianna Burrell, Miss Baldwin County
  • Karoline Copeland, Miss Auburn University
  • Mary-Coker Green, Miss Hoover
  • Emma Terry, Miss UAB
  • Lily Grace Vernon, Miss Jacksonville State University
  • Emma Wright, Miss Leeds Area
  • Sydnee Cantley, Miss Gulf Coast (People’s Choice)

