MPD arrests man in connection to 2 shooting incidents in 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a man in connection to two shooting incidents from 2022.

The first incident occurred on March 3, 2022 when police said they responded to the 1000 block of Duval Street in reference to a shots fired call.

Police discovered the victim and several other people were in the backyard when an unidentified subject in a vehicle fired multiple rounds, striking the victim, according to authorities.

Officials said the victim sustained minor injuries and two unoccupied vehicles were struck.

The second incident occurred on July 22, 2022 when police said they responded University Hospital in reference to one shot.

Officers said the victim was sitting in a vehicle at the Speed Shop gas station off Government Street when a known subject began shooting into the vehicle.

The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury and went to the hospital in personal vehicle, according to MPD.

On Monday, July 3, 2023, MPD said they arrested Isaac Davis as the suspect allegedly involved in the incidents and have charged him with five counts of reckless endangerment, three counts of discharging a firearm into a building or vehicle, second degree receiving stolen property, attempting to elude and first degree assault, according to jail records.

