MPD hosting annual Crime Prevention 5k Run/Walk

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is hosting the annual Crime Prevention 5k Run/Walk on August 1 at 6:30 p.m.

The event is set to be at Bienville Square located at 150 Dauphin Street and the run is designed for community engagement and raising awareness about crime prevention measures.

Anyone who would like to register can do it online here or in person before July 31 at the following locations:

McCoy Outdoor

Run-N-Tri

Fleet Feet in Mobile

Running Wild in Fairhope

