Muggy start to Monday

By Michael White
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a very muggy start to our Monday with many spots in the upper 70s as of 5 a.m. We’ll climb to the mid 90s again this afternoon with a “feels like” temperature of 105 degrees. Make sure you’re playing it safe when it comes to the high humidity.

There will be a few storms in the mix today, just like we saw over the weekend. However, these storms will be scattered and won’t hit everyone but be on the lookout for these cause the lightning is always a big threat. When thunder roars, get indoors. Expect highs to remain in the low 90s each day this week with mornings in the mid 70s. Coverage of storms will vary between 40-60% each day this week.

In the Tropics, things are quiet for now. Most storms will die off this evening and tomorrow evening, so fireworks shows should be ok.

