Advertise With Us
Hire One

Postal van catches fire in Fairhope

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A postal van in Fairhope caught fire on Saturday, July 1 according to a post from the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department.

They post said they responded to a vehicle fire on County Road 32 sometime in the afternoon and discovered a fully involved postal van.

Officials said within seven minutes they arrived on the scene and had the fire under control.

There were no injuries and all the mail had been removed from the vehicle before it became engulfed, according to the post.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Burch on Daphne arrest
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Daphne
Travis Lofton
Daphne police say deadly shooting outside Taziki’s was a targeted attack
Ernest Little Jr.
MCSO: Inmate dies at Mobile County Metro Jail
Police presence on Springhill near Mobile Street
Body found on Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street
Carman Taite
Store employee accused of letting customer take items without paying

Latest News

Postal van catches fire in Fairhope
Postal van catches fire in Fairhope
Locals land 100-pound stingray at Dauphin Island
Locals land 100-pound stingray at Dauphin Island
First-timers taking in Battleship Memorial Park this 4th of July weekend
First-timers taking in Battleship Memorial Park this 4th of July weekend
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office mourning the loss of a deputy
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office mourning the loss of a deputy