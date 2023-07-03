Postal van catches fire in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A postal van in Fairhope caught fire on Saturday, July 1 according to a post from the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department.

They post said they responded to a vehicle fire on County Road 32 sometime in the afternoon and discovered a fully involved postal van.

Officials said within seven minutes they arrived on the scene and had the fire under control.

There were no injuries and all the mail had been removed from the vehicle before it became engulfed, according to the post.

