MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Summerlane Counseling and Jennifer R. W. Griffin, owner of Bows N’ Blessings Luxury Creations, are co-hosting an event called, “Saved and Sane: An Afternoon in Paris.”

The event is scheduled for July 8 and is created to help promote mental wellness, self-love, and self-awareness.

Griffin, also a guest speaker, will talk about raising awareness on domestic violence and the upcoming release of her new book.

According to the organizers, the event “promotes the idea that you can have Jesus and a therapist too.”

“Saved and Sane” will also include guest speakers, Memendra Harris and Monique Pierre-Louis, licensed therapists, mocktails, lunch, and entertainment by DJ Barack.

The event starts at 3 p.m. and will be held at 300 Broad Street in Selma, Alabama.

Tickets for the event cost $25 and can be purchased HERE.

