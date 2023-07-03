Section of Dauphin Street closing for sewer line installation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile said the section of Dauphin Street between Mohawk Street and Upham Street will be closed on Wednesday, July 5.

This also requires that Mohawk and Upham be closed at Dauphin Street as well.

The closure will be between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. and could possibly be closed Thursday, July 6 as well according to officials.

The city said the closure is for a MAWSS sewer line installation project.

