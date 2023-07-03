Advertise With Us
Section of Dauphin Street closing for sewer line installation

Dauphin Street closure and detour
Dauphin Street closure and detour(City of Mobile)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile said the section of Dauphin Street between Mohawk Street and Upham Street will be closed on Wednesday, July 5.

This also requires that Mohawk and Upham be closed at Dauphin Street as well.

The closure will be between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. and could possibly be closed Thursday, July 6 as well according to officials.

The city said the closure is for a MAWSS sewer line installation project.

