Upcoming shows at the Saenger Theatre and Mobile Civic Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster joins us with a list of upcoming shows and events.

SAENGER THEATRE

July 6 – Saenger Theatre Summer Classic Movie Series – Good Will Hunting

July 7 – Brad Williams

July 9 – Saenger Theatre Summer Classic Movie Series – Gone With The Wind

July 13 – Saenger Theatre Summer Classic Movie Series – Pretty Woman

July 16 – Saenger Theatre Summer Classic Movie Series – Mamma Mia!

July 20 – Kenny Wayne Shepherd

October 25 – Buddy Guy Damn Right Farewell Tour

MOBILE CIVIC CENTER

In This Moment + Motionless In White – August 9

85 South Show – September 9

Brick Convention – September 9 & 10

Kevin Gates – December 2

MOBILE CONVENTION CENTER

Jurassic Quest – October 27-29

