Watermelon festival happening this week in Grand Bay

The summer tradition is taking place Monday and Tuesday
By Stephen Moody
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - It’s once again time for the watermelon festival in Grand Bay. The summer tradition is taking place Monday and Tuesday.

When gates open at Grand Bay Odd Fellows Festival Park Monday, they’ll be plenty of activities to enjoy including arts and crafts, food, rides, and entertainment.

Then Tuesday, gates will open a few hours earlier at 10 a.m. The cost of admission is five dollars per vehicle and five dollars for walk-ins.

Activities tomorrow include an open car show, a pretty baby contest, free sliced ice-cold watermelon to eat, and rides with discount ride tickets for ages 12 & under.

Sessions Farms are once again providing watermelons for the event.

“What’s the 4th of July without a big red juicy watermelon? We look forward to having a big crowd out to the festival, and we’re pleased we could donate a few melons to the cause. And that way, they can have some good sliced cool watermelon for everybody to enjoy,” Jeremy Sessions.

It’ll wrap up Tuesday night at 8 with a fireworks show lighting up the night sky.

