MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Happy Fourth of July! The forecast for this evening is a bit tricky, as there is a chance of lingering showers and thunderstorms. It’s difficult to predict exactly where these thunderstorms will be, but we do know that any thunderstorms will likely be fading as we get deeper into the evening. By around 9 p.m. tonight, we are expecting only a few showers and storms around. This is typical for summertime patterns of afternoon storms on Independence Day. The best thing to do is to watch the skies and have the FOX10 weather app handy, where you can see live radar and even get lightning notifications for your area, which will be very useful tools as we get into the evening.

TONIGHT:

Later in the evening hours, only a few isolated showers and storms will remain. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. It will still feel very muggy out, with temperatures in the low 80s and upper 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD:

An unsettled pattern of afternoon and evening storms will develop in the coming days, with rain chances in the 60% range. As we head into the upcoming weekend, rain chances will stay elevated. Some overnight showers and storms are also possible, especially near the coast, which is a typical summertime pattern on the Gulf Coast. As for temperatures, they will likely hover in the low 90s in the afternoons, with heat index values near 100.

BEACHES:

The rip current risk remains low for the coming days, but it’s always possible that the risk may be higher in local areas. It’s crucial to pay attention to local beach flags and signs, as rip currents are the biggest threat to life on the Gulf Coast. Be aware of water conditions and regularly check the beach forecast when planning a trip to the beach.

The UV index remains extreme, so sunburn can occur quickly. Be sure to wear plenty of sunscreen and stay safe!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.