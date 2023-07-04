Fairhope 4th of July celebration a tradition for many

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Thousands of folks will celebrate Independence Day by heading to fireworks shows across the area Tuesday, July 4, 2023. One of the most popular is the Fairhope 4th of July celebration. From the beach to the bluff, spectators will pack the bayfront.

The celebration has become a tradition for many, spanning decades in some cases. The city of Fairhope knows how to throw a party and the Fourth of July celebration is one of its finest. It all begins with a concert on the bluff by the Baldwin Pops and ends in a spectacular firework show. Those who want the best view, know to set up early.

Fairhope's bay bluff offers unique fireworks viewing perspective (WALA)

“I was blown away. We did this last year and there just wasn’t this many people here,” said Judd Gilesbie. “I was like, ‘Ah, we’re fine. We’re fine. We’ll park wherever,’ and no. I had to find a spot today.”

“This is actually the first time I’m going to set up here,” said Lisa Lyons. “I usually set up a little south, but I wanted to hear the band tonight so, yeah. We’re setting up early, but it looks like we’re already behind.”

The lawn at the buff was quickly filling up with chairs and blankets before noon Tuesday. For many, the Fairhope 4th celebration is a family affair, whether literally, or with friends who just feel like family.

“I think people are so nice that they invite you to join them,” Jane Wachtl said.

“Being able to set up in the morning and not worry about the stuff. People are friendly here,” Gilesbie added. “You don’t have to worry about your stuff getting snagged and moved or whatever.”

“It’s a of the people you know, and you see, and you catch up and you have good food and just good company,” said Lyons with a smile.

Those who plan on driving in for the show should keep in mind that parking around the pier and beach is very limited so you might want to get an early start.

“People can park in town if you’re able to and walk down. Again, just be mindful of that, that there will be a lot of traffic. There’s not a whole lot of parking down the bay hill. There’s some handicap parking and once the North Beach Park is full, then it will be closed as well,” explained Fairhope mayor, Sherry Sullivan.

The Baldwin Pops performance starts at 7:30 p.m. with plenty of patriotic music. That leads right into the fireworks show which begins at 9.

