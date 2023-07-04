Folks enjoy low-key Fourth of July on Dauphin Island

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County’s beaches may be better known nationally, but the public beach here is a lot more convenient for folks who live in Mobile.

Whether it was swimmers enjoying gentle, rolling waves or people hanging out underneath tents on the public beach, it was a pretty chill Fourth of July.

Just ask Chris Pugh, a Mobile resident who said this is an annual Independence Day tradition.

“I mean, we’re 20 minutes away,” he said Tuesday. “It’s quiet. It’s family-friendly.”

Bob Craver has a different perspective. He is from East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, visiting his son and future daughter-in-law.

Craver said spending the day at the beach is a contrast from his typical Fourth of July routine.

“Really, I sit home in my recliner and air conditioner and watch television,” he said, laughing.

And how does that compare to being out in the Alabama heat?

“Actually, it doesn’t feel too bad,” he said. “It doesn’t feel too bad. I’m surprised.”

Mobile resident Mary Johnson was at the beach, too, although she said she would have preferred it after sundown.

“Pretty hot. Pretty hot,” she said. “This is the person that you need to talk to because it was his wild idea. I am an evening beach person, but I’m making the best of it.”

That guy with the wild idea is her husband, Derek Johnson.

“I’m on vacation this week,” he said. “And decided to come down here early so I can go back before it gets too hot our here. So that was the whole plan.”

