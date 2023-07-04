Hundreds gather in Grand Bay as the 49th annual Watermelon Festival continues

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - The 49th annual Grand Bay Watermelon Festival continued Tuesday on Independence Day.

It’s day two of the annual summer tradition which features fun activities and all the watermelon you can eat.

“Well, we decided to come out as a family and enjoy the festivities. Couldn’t think of a better place to be for Independence Day and the weather’s turning out pretty good. Even though it’s a little hot under the shade, it feels great. So, we’re really enjoying ourselves,” Kevin Hayward said.

Activities included arts and crafts, food, rides, and entertainment.

But the main attraction. As it’s been for nearly five decades was of course the free sliced ice-cold watermelon.

Which is sliced right in front of you. So, you know it’s fresh.

“I’ve been here for 40-something years, I think. Slicing watermelon. My favorite part is this right here. When I get done with my watermelon, I go home to start my own fireworks show,” Randy Fletcher said.

And it keeps people coming back every year for more.

“The watermelon that we picked up over here is just fantastic. It’s absolutely sweet and delicious, and mouthwatering. So, here we go,” Hayward said.

